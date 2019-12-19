At the Movies this week

Opening This Week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cats

Bombshell

Now Playing

Jumanji: The Next Level

Frozen II

Knives Out

Richard Jewell

Black Christmas

Coming Soon

Little Women

Spies in Disguise

1917

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.