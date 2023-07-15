ANDERSON — Being into “nerdy” things like cosplay and anime can be something to hide, but for Jade and Kai, it’s a springboard for a romance.
Their romance is the subject of “Cos-Played,” a short film created by a group of Anderson University students.
The seven-minute short is set to be shown July 18 and July 22 at Toby Theatre at Newfields/Indianapolis Museum of Art and Living Room Theatres in Indianapolis as part of the IndyShorts International Film Festival.
AU film professor Jack Lugar described IndyShorts as a short film version of the much bigger Heartland Film Festival. Both festivals receive submissions from around the country and the world.
This group is the third group entering the festival, Lugar said.
Though entirely fictional, writer Abby Rose Veselsky said the romantic comedy bears a striking resemblance to her own life.
While using a dating app, Veselsky came across a profile of a guy who said he liked anime. His name was Mason.
“He sent me a ‘Hey,’ and I said, ‘Your favorite anime — go,’ ” she said.
That conversation was the seed of a budding romance, which culminated on December 17, 2022, when the two tied the knot.
Veselsky wrote the script while taking a screenwriting class with Lugar at Anderson University, who later selected it for filming.
From there, Seth Young, the film’s producer, selected the actors, obtained props, locations and provided catering.
Despite some difficulties, he enjoyed the filming process. He’s also excited about going to IndyShorts.
Young will take part in a post-screening Q&A at Toby Theater and Stage alongside director Te Lian.
Taking part in a festival like the IndyShorts could positively impact these young filmmakers, Lugar said. Not only will they meet other filmmakers, but their film could be put in the running for an Oscar nomination.
Lugar said the latter was unlikely, but said anything is possible.