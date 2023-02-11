ANDERSON — Jesus is coming to Anderson University as part of Anderson University Theatre Department’s performance of “Godspell,” a musical loosely based on the Gospel of Matthew.
Scenes consist of Jesus teaching his disciples as they illustrate.
Though originally set during the hippie era, it will now be set in the present day, near the Helios Fountain on AU’s campus, according to director Doug King.
“I wanted this specific production to be very relatable to the Anderson community and the Anderson (University) students,” he said.
Part of being relatable is using current vernacular and cultural concepts, including political figures, he said.
Former President Donald J. Trump makes a surprise appearance during the Parable of the Rich Man.
The Parable of The Prodigal Son takes a slightly unorthodox turn. The elder son (Roman Williams) expresses his resentment toward his father and younger brother not in words, but with an interpretive dance.
Unlike a lot of plays, all characters but Jesus and Judas will go by the actors’ actual names during the performance.
Songs from the original, including “God Save The People,” “By My Side,” and “Light of The World,” will be featured.
The music is not easy to perform, said Ian Miller, who plays Judas. However, he said, he and his cast mates are up to the challenge.
“Godspell” is special to Miller and other senior thespians as it will be the final performance of their AU career.
“I’m a musical theater major and I’ve worked the past four years through the craziness of the pandemic, changing out of staff, to have this culmination of four years of hard work be presented on stage,” Miller explained.
Miller hopes audiences enjoy seeing cast members taking turns in telling the story.
“I think people will enjoy seeing a story that a lot of people know told in a different way, but it’s still captivating and intriguing,” he said.
“Godspell” has been the subject of controversy, particularly in the evangelical community, as the play does not contain a resurrection scene.
King said AU’s performance will go according to the original script, but said there will be a slight lift in the music near the end, implying that there’s more.