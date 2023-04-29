After dreaming, planning, and believing, in 1974 Lou Ann Young brought into reality her fondest wish, a pre-professional ballet company.
The Young Ballet Theatre Troupe, as it was then known, has for the past 45 years been in existence under the newer title, Anderson Young Ballet Theatre.
“My vision has always been to offer all children the opportunity to experience the art of dance,” Young said.
Her life was devoted to that vision and there are generations of dancers in Madison County and beyond that are a part of the legacy she built.
Since Young’s passing in 2017, Jennifer Thiemet, a former student and principal dancer for AYBT, has taken responsibility as the company’s artistic director. Along with Catherine Petraits, Rachel Kuhn and a dedicated staff, Thiemet has worked diligently to teach with the degree of excellence their mentor and teacher modeled.
The coming season will be the 50th anniversary of the company’s beginnings. The season will open with “A Golden Year Beginning,” to be held at the Big Four Arts Depot, 29 Young Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Plans for the evening include hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar, a dedication of the newly refurbished building and brick memorial, and preview performances of the annual Christmas presentation of “The Nutcracker,” to be held Dec. 15-17, 2023, as well as selections from a brand new ballet, “Twelve Dancing Princesses,” which will be presented March 2-3, 2024.
Dancers from each of the decades of AYBT’s existence are being sought to join in the celebrations of the coming season, especially an alumni reunion taking place on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
To date, more than 120 alumni — local, across the United States, and as far away as Germany — have responded with their contact information. Dancers may email their contact information to aybtalumni50@gmail.com.
The anniversary year will also include a major fundraising campaign to ensure the continuance of the legacy begun by Young, to ensure the upkeep and repairs for the historic building that has been entrusted to the company, to provide scholarships for dancers, and to support the coming performance seasons.
For information on participating, contact Cheryl Shank, clshank@anderson.edu and materials will be sent; or visit the AYBT website www.andersonyoungballet.org to make a donation online.