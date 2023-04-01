25 Years Ago — 1998
April 1 — The Madison County Council of Civic, Fraternal and Veterans Organization has raised one-tenth of the $40,000 needed to erect monuments honoring all county residents who died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. Approximately 700 county residents died in military conflicts since 1900. The monuments plaza will be located in front of a crystal arch to be erected on the southwest corner of the Anderson City Building property.
April 2 — Pendleton Heights senior Katie Downing has won a national high school title. She competed at the U.S. National Girls’ High School Championships in wrestling last week in Ann Arbor, Mich., pinning all four of her opponents in a total time of 1:49. She recorded the most falls in the shortest amount of time among all wrestlers in the event while winning the 154-pound title.
50 Years Ago — 1973
April 6 — The Del Rey Toastmasters will conduct graduation ceremonies and the final speech contest for participants in their eight-week Youth Leadership classes, coordinated by Toastmasters Dale Schelling and Carl Young. The ceremonies are planned April 12 at the Anderson Area Technical and Vocational School.
April 12 — Some 33 persons were arrested on various gaming and vice charges in a surprise raid Wednesday night at 27 city taverns and a southside motel. Madison Prosecutor William Lawler said the citywide crackdown of gaming and vice was a combined effort of Indiana State Police, State Excise Department, Madison County sheriff’s department, Anderson police department and the prosecutor’s office. Over forty gaming devices and a number of tip books were seized.
75 Years Ago — 1948
April 3 — Anderson youth doesn’t believe in waiting for the government to hand out guns to become familiar with the “know how” of firearms, or at least a representative group doesn’t. A charter from the National Junior Rifle Club was received this week by 26 founding members of the Anderson chapter of the country-wide organization. Fred Barber is president of the local junior group.
April 7 — Plans for the removal of the youth recreation center, Club Tom Tom, from the Herald building, Twelfth and Jackson streets, to the first floor of the Tower Hotel, Eleventh and Jackson streets, were announced yesterday. Negotiations for the lease of the Tower Hotel space were inaugurated by the Park Board, Youth Center Board, Mayor G. Lester McDonald and City Attorney Nelson Bohannon.
100 Years Ago — 1923
April 6 — One hundred men are to be added to the force of employees at the Hayes Wheel factory during the next ten days, according to D.J. Lines, district manager, who inspected the local plant. Two hundred and eight men were on the Hayes factory payroll this week. The Hayes Wheel factory is making hickory billets for automobile wheel spokes at the rate of 200,000 per day.
From the 1800sApril 7, 1896 — Dr. S Canby Willson, Druggist Walter Sparks, John Clark and numerous other citizens of Avondale lost much sleep Sunday night. From 11 o’clock until morning there were terrorizing, hair raising, blood freezing screams heard in the south part of the city. The noise resembled the cries of a woman, but was much too loud to be uttered by a human being. The sounds seemed to all to be several squares distant and at intervals would shift to different locations. Many people left their beds, but ventured no further than a door.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin