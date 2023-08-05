25 Years Ago — 1998
Aug. 22 — Anderson Community Bank and Pendleton Banking Company announced Friday they are merging to form a countywide banking organization — the Madison Community Bank. “This is not about another mega-bank entering our county,” said Michael L. Baker, ACB president and chief executive officer. “This is about two very successful community banks committed to local decision making and superior service to customers joining resources to ensure community banking remains strong in Madison County.”
Aug. 25 — Lugging an enlarged check through the hallways of the courthouse, Madison County officials acted as if they’d just won a sweepstakes. The cardboard-mounted check, four feet wide and two feet tall, was presented to Madison County Auditor Pat Dillon. The county received $152,220.87 from the state auditor in reimbursement funds for complying with state public defender guidelines.
50 Years Ago — 1973
July 1 — A newspaper strike interrupted publication of Anderson newspapers from July 1, 1973 through August 30, 1973.
75 Years Ago — 1948
Aug. 16 — John P. Walsh, Anderson attorney, was at Memorial Hall in Kokomo Saturday. He called upon Howard County Democrats to help him unseat Forest A. Harness as the Fifth District’s representative in Congress. Walsh spoke to the Democratic central committee, stating that the district is “in good shape” and that the local Democratic forces represent “a fine and militant organization.”
Aug. 20 — Six institutes of Indiana historical sites will be made this fall, with the third institute featuring the Anderson Mounds. Sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society, Indiana and Purdue universities and other groups, the September 18-19 tour will cover a 30-mile section of the White River, the last home of the Delaware Indian nation. It will lead through Strawtown, Anderson and Muncie.
100 Years Ago — 1923Aug. 15 — Hoarding a lopsided margin of points in the closing rounds with the aid of a damaging left hook, Sidney Glick, Indianapolis lightweight, won the referee’s decision over Anderson’s Louie Lavell in ten slashing rounds at the Fort Harrison boxing arena last night. Lavell won the first two rounds but faded, his five-month layoff leaving him in poor condition compared to the more sturdy Glick.
From the 1800sAug. 12, 1870 — The City Council has repealed the hog law, and we are to have all the hogs in the city turned loose to root up the sidewalks, to rub mud on white fences, to eat up stray chickens and babies, and play the devil generally with this moral and once supposed-to-be-civilized city. It was civilized before certain friends got possession of the city government.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin