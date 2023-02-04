25 Years Ago — 1998February 2 — Brick by brick and event by event, the not-for-profit Anderson Young Ballet Theatre is raising money to renovate its home, the Big Four Railroad Depot, and to construct an adjacent public plaza. AYBT President Brian Tanner said the goal is to raise $225,000 per quarter this year. Raising $750,000 by the end of October is necessary in order to receive $996,000 in government money from Transportation Enhancement Activities Funds.
Feb. 7 — CATS at night is finally a go. City planning officials received the necessary documentation Friday for the source of a $122,250 grant that enable them to start the City of Anderson Transportation night bus service. The state Family Social Service Administration will provide the funding through a new “Barrier Busting” grant program, aimed at helping welfare recipients receive transportation to work.
50 Years Ago – 1973February 2 – Park department officials are giving city council a sell job on their $1.1 million park expansion program, but the council isn’t buying it. Though several members favor the expansion proposal which includes six parks, the council has the responsibility of raising $607,744 from local taxpayers to put the park package through. The rest would be funded through the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation.Feb. 6 – Indiana State Police arrested six persons on gaming charges Monday after wins from gambling machines were paid to plain-clothes troopers in several Madison County businesses. Detective Sgt. Richard Hart said the Pendleton Post had been receiving complaints from citizens reporting the use of gambling devices growing in the area. Devices confiscated during the arrests, “Lucky Seven” and pinball machines, were taken to the state police post at Pendleton.
75 Years Ago – 1948
Feb. 7 – Presentation of the Silver Beaver awards, the highest recognition accorded adults in the Boy Scout program, was an outstanding feature of the annual meeting of the four-county Kikthawenund Council at the Anderson YMCA Thursday evening. Receiving the award were Gurney Grey, New Castle Troop 66, Eugene Reynolds, Anderson Explorer Post 206 and Charles Saunders, Anderson Troop 15.
Feb. 11 – Immunization of pupils attending Anderson public schools will be completed today, with ten physicians immunizing approximately 500 students. Through the program, the children will be immunized against diphtheria, scarlet fever and whooping cough, according to Robert Anderson, chief inspector of the City and County Board of Health.
100 Years Ago – 1923
Feb. 1 – The Anderson Public Library during the past year attracted more attention than usual by the home folk because of the splendid appearance of the exterior and premises as well as on the interior. The library had 1,365 new borrowers of books in the past year, an increase of twenty percent.
Feb. 3 – Police here were asked last night to look out for a J.C. Hall, who has posed in this county as a seer and clairvoyant. He is alleged to have fleeced a number of Madison County farmers by taking money from them which he claimed he needed to keep evil spirits from giving his clients incorrect information.
From the 1800sFeb. 6, 1895 – A joke on Representative Terhune has just leaked out. When he landed in the Union Station Monday noon someone pointed him out as Rev. Nicholson, author of the famous temperance bill. Terhune finally caught on that some prankster had pasted a poster on the side of his grip reading “Nicholson’s Temperance Bill.”
Feb. 16, 1895 – The lecture and reading of Will Carleton, the famous poet, at the M.E. church last night was a delightful surprise to the 700 people who, good naturedly, pushed and crowded each other during the two hours’ entertainment. It was a compliment to the poet and the league alike.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin