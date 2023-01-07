25 Years Ago — 1998
Jan. 3 — The Indiana Court of Appeals cleared the way Wednesday to open the controversial Mallard Lake landfill in Richland township. The appellate court ruled in favor of JM Corp., on all eight counts before the court. The Killbuck Concerned Citizens Association and Anderson Community Schools, which oppose the landfill, can request a rehearing or petition for a transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Jan. 7 — The Gaither Vocal Band hopes to bring home a Grammy — back home to Indiana. The gospel band’s album, “Back Home In Indiana,” was nominated for the prestigious music award. Bill Gaither, who lives in Alexandria, founded the group. The album was recorded in Anderson in the historic Paramount Theatre.
50 Years Ago — 1973
Jan. 9 — The likely future of the city’s old light plant is demolition, and along with it will tumble that part of the same structure that houses the water department’s pumping and Ranney well control facilities. A consulting firm has determined the old facility has deteriorated beyond the point of restoration. The water department is seeking a new structure to house its equipment.
Jan. 12 — Guide Lamp officials Thursday credited the spirit and cooperation of their employees for a major expansion of its operations here to meet 1974 model requirements. The expansion includes new construction, new equipment and increased employment — 800 or more new workers this year.
75 Years Ago — 1948
Jan. 6 — A meager paid attendance of 2,050 fans, perhaps the smallest crowd of the season, almost saw the phenomenal home National Basketball League victory string of the Anderson Packers snapped by a never-say-die band of Sheboygan Redskins last night in the A.H.S. Wigwam. But, after a slow start, the Packers got rolling, overhauled Sheboygan and scored in the final seconds to record their 12th straight home decision without defeat for the season.
Jan. 8 — The Anderson Civic Music Association presents Poldi Mildner, pianist, this evening in the Eagles Hall. The important pianist, one of the leading women artists now on tour, will appear in a three part program. Her first appearance in New York over a decade ago was headlined in the usually sedate New York Times as “a furor.”
100 Years Ago — 1923
Jan. 7 — Officers of the Moose lodge here have hit upon a novel plan to raise funds for the erection of a new home at the present site on Main Street. The first building to be erected is to be of cement blocks and blocks are being sold to members in quantities of twenty-five and up. The new membership campaign for the lodge is getting good results. Two large classes of candidates have already been initiated.
From the 1800sJan. 16, 1895 — Luther Childers, a very popular young man with the ladies, bob-sledded with the fair creatures until his lips were sore. Luther attempted to cure his chaffed mouth by application of a family cosmetic, but he got hold of the wrong bottle and consequently applied poison to his bleeding lips. In a short space of time his lips were swollen as thick as a choice porter house steak. The proper medicine was administered and his lips reduced to their original size.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin