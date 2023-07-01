25 Years Ago — 1998
July 5 — The streets of Anderson were packed two and three deep as Madison County residents celebrated the annual July 4 Midnight Parade. More than 150 units marched through the downtown streets at midnight Friday as Anderson became the first city in Indiana to celebrate Independence Day. Former Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh served as grand marshal for the parade.
July 7 — Indiana’s Grand Tour of vintage automobiles will make a stop in Anderson for a “Salute to Labor” on the Labor Day weekend. The Indiana Grand Tour was first started in 1995 to celebrate the “Year of the Automobile” and has become a part of the summer’s activities ever since. This year the Indiana Grand Tour features the Dusenberg, which was founded in 1920 and produced until 1937 in Indiana.
50 Years Ago — 1973
July 1 — A newspaper strike interrupted publication of Anderson newspapers from July 1, 1973 through August 30, 1973.
75 Years Ago — 1948
July 13 — The probe of alleged gambling in Anderson and Madison County continued today, with the united support of city officials and the Madison County grand jury. Harry Neff, Anderson city attorney, said he had received assurance from Mayor E. Lester McDonald that anti-gambling laws would be enforced fully. Meetings will be held tomorrow by Prosecutor Harold Anderson, who said he will hear anyone who has any information on gambling.
July 27 — Seven persons were injured when an Anderson city bus struck a tree and burst into flames. The bus driver said he had nine passengers when he swerved to avoid hitting the rear end of a truck that was backing out of an alley. All the passengers were believed to have escaped being burned in the resulting fire, but seven were taken to the hospital with other injuries.
100 Years Ago — 1923
July 26 — The Jackson Threshing Company met at the home of Oscar Ham on the Hancock-Madison County line Tuesday night and elected Oscar Ham, President and Walker Jackson, Secretary. The company will have 277 acres of wheat and 239 acres of oats and will begin threshing Monday.
From the 1800sJuly 7, 1882 — The spring style of endowment robe will be similar to former years. It will consist of a loose polygamous garment on the style of the chemiloon, uniting an entire suit of under-clothing in one garment. There may be a slight movement toward a more pronounced fullness at the waist, a la Queen Anna gunnysack.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin