25 Years Ago – 1997
July 2 — Back orders have increased to 770 for the walkway of the Carnegie Building, which will be the new home for the Anderson Fine Arts Center. As a fundraiser for the Carnegie Building restoration, the center has sold 521 $150 bricks and 249 $250 bricks.
July 7 — Anderson Community Schools students may soon be subject to drug testing. The ACS board will consider the system’s first drug-testing policy, which corporation attorney David Gotshall believes will draw support from the majority of the students’ parents. He said students suspended for more than three days or suspected of being under the influence of drugs, including alcohol, could be required to submit to a urine test.
50 Years Ago – 1972
July 1 — Anderson College officially will unveil its new Bennett Natatorium on Sept. 5 with C. Carson Conrad, executive director of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports as special guest for the occasion. The building honors Dr. Rollie A. Bennett, long-time Anderson dentist who has been an ardent supporter of Anderson College athletics since their beginning.
July 6 — During a two-hour tour of the Anderson Free Fair Wednesday, Senator Birch Bayh, somewhere between the Young Democrats’ Egg Throw booth and the Anderson High School Band water-dunk, managed to discuss his possible nomination for the vice presidency. On his being chosen as a McGovern running mate, the young senator said, “the chances aren’t very good.”
100 Years Ago – 1922
July 4 — Mrs. Hanorah Croke, age 85, widow of Robert Croke, one of Anderson’s pioneer residents, died of heart failure last night at her home on Jefferson Street. Mrs. Croke came to this city in 1858, and soon after met and married Mr. Croke. The house had been built more than 60 years ago and is an Anderson landmark, as the only remaining log cabin home in the city.
July 8 — As a matter of precaution, Special Officer Thomas Laramore, of the Big Four Railway Company, has asked for deputy sheriff commissions for several guards of the railway company to patrol the south side yards. There have been no outbreaks or trouble but the shopmen who left employment of the railway July 1 are maintaining a strong picket about the shops in the Big Four yards.
From the 1800sJuly 6, 1897 — The money drawer at Stuart & Haugh’s green house was robbed of $11 while they were at dinner yesterday. Sgt. Robbins made some investigations and his suspicions rested on Edgar, the 15-year-old son of Mr. Stuart. Robbins called the boy to police headquarters, where he admitted taking the money.
July 9, 1897 — From a train load of Sons of Veterans this afternoon came the Major Doxey Camp delegation, which had been at the State encampment at Marion. The Anderson crowd was happy, for Captain Horace C. Stilwell, of Major Doxey Camp, was elected Delegate-at-Large to the National encampment by a vote of 130 to 36.
