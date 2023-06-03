25 Years Ago — 1998
June 23 — Infant deaths from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other preventable causes showed an alarming increase in the past year and a task force is taking steps to halt the trend. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today in the Anderson City Building to discuss the “Casidy’s Project” to lower the cases of SIDS in Madison County.
June 23 — Five houses owned by senior citizens could be rehabilitated through a federally funded deferred loan program. The Anderson Board of Public Works on Monday set a bid date of July 6 to make repairs on the houses selected. Debbie King of the Anderson Community Development Department said the program provides funds to repair homes owned by people 62 years old and older, and that if the person remains in the home for at least 10 years the loan is forgiven.
50 Years Ago — 1973
June 12 — A power failure knocked out electricity over 30 percent of Anderson early today. A major traffic jam developed as about 5,000 workers threaded their way along the Indiana 109 bypass, without aid of traffic lights, bound for jobs in the huge Delco Remy plant complex. Morris Johns, executive secretary for the Anderson Board of Works, said the blackout occurred because of a broken utility pole, and had no connection with the national power shortage.
June 16 — The first of thousands of visitors to the city for the 84th International Convention of the Church of God next week begin arriving over the weekend while the movement’s leadership opens a broad series of pre-convention meetings. Full-day activities do not get underway until Tuesday, with the first of 19 mass meetings in Warner Auditorium.
75 Years Ago — 1948
June 19 — Indiana Railroad has been granted authority by the state Public Service Commission to increase its bus fares in Anderson. Effective Monday, tokens will be three for 25 cents instead of four for 25 cents.
June 26 — The Madison County grand jury cracked down on open gambling today and jurors said they would make personal inspections to see that their orders were carried out. Madison County with the industrial cities of Elwood and Anderson, has been a mecca for Indiana bingo players and other gambling. The order against gambling was sent to police chiefs, mayors and Sheriff T. V. Gaskins.
100 Years Ago — 1923June 28 — The Rev. H. A. King of Anderson was elected president of the Indiana Baptist Young People’s Union at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Indianapolis yesterday. The organization is one comprised of all colored Baptist churches in the state. Speakers from throughout the state were featured throughout the day’s services.
From the 1800sJune 2, 1882 — Last Friday, the city government resorted to a questionable method of ascertaining what was obstructing the sewer. Dick Rozell, son of Miles Rozell, was procured for $10 to crawl through the 18-inch tile for a distance of 100 yards or more. The water and filth in the sewer for the whole distance ranged from three to six inches. Thanks to a robust constitution, the young man appears to have sustained no harm.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin