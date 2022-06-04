25 Years Ago — 1997
June 1 — Bojar proved himself. As Anderson police’s newest police dog, Bojar’s drug-detecting skills had not been tried in the field until last week when he crawled under a van and alerted police of drugs hidden in the frame. “He kept sticking his head up under the wheel well,” Bojar’s handler, Anderson Patrolman Floyd Songer said. Police found 38 pounds of marijuana hidden in the van.
June 5 — The license plates read “Kids First” and some of the proceeds from buying them will benefit Madison County youths. Alternatives, Inc., an Anderson organization that provides programs on child and spouse abuse, will receive a $40,382 grant from the Indiana Children’s Trust Fund. Kellie Howard, the agency’s program director, said the money will be used to fund the “Talk about Touching” program, which according to Howard has been well received by schools.
50 Years Ago — 1972
June 3 — Union employees at Nicholson File Company, the city’s third largest manufacturer, ended their five-month strike today. The vote was 385 in favor and 54 against accepting the new contract, which includes increased wages and pension benefits. The company plans to resume operations as soon as possible.
June 9 — The Anderson Park Department will hold a Fish-In on Saturday at the Conservation Club on West 8th Street. Children between the ages of 8 to 14 are welcome. Participants must provide their own fishing equipment but free bait will be available. Prizes will be given for the most fish caught and for the largest fish caught.
100 Years Ago — 1922
June 1 — Forest Agnew at the age of thirty years, makes his third trip to the state prison as a result of a guilty verdict on theft of an automobile. A special plea of insanity was filed by the defense in the case of Agnew. While the jurors were ready to admit he might be an electrical genius, they did not regard him as an “electrical lunatic.”
June 1 — Five thousand or more Indiana Modern Woodmen are expected in Anderson for the state meeting of that order which will be held on July 3 and 4. The meeting, known in Woodmen circles as the state log rolling, will be held in Oak Leaf camp. Mayor Horne has promised to throw away the keys to the city and let the merry log rollers roll over the town.
From the 1800sJune 11, 1896 — The Bulletin inquired of the American Nail & Wire Co. for information as to when its mills would close or resume operations. Mr. Buffington replied, saying “The nail trade continues dull, very dull, the worse we have experienced. We do not know when the mills will resume operations.”
June 16, 1896 — The bicycle ordinance passed by the city council goes into effect tomorrow and Captain Coburn says it will be strictly enforced. Some people who ride bicycles have shown no respect for pedestrians or buggies, going along at a break neck speed. The speed must not be more than ten miles an hour and each bicycle must have a bell.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin