25 Years Ago — 1998
March 3 — The message to Highland High School students was clear: complete your education. Walter Palmer Sr., the oldest surviving member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, addressed Highland students Monday as part of Black history activities. Palmer flew P-47s and P-51s in Europe during World War II as part of the black aviation unit and was credited with 158 missions. He said with a good education, it is possible to achieve any goals.
March 4 — The plans for Anderson to grow to the south are about ready. Mayor J. Mark Lawler said Tuesday he has given city officials the approval to begin the process to annex what could be several dozen acres near the Interstate 69 and Pendleton Avenue interchange. Lawler said annexation of the property will benefit the city in many ways. It will give the city zoning control as well as adding property taxes to the city rolls and supporting job creation.
50 Years Ago — 1973
March 2 — More than 1,000 scouts from Madison County and Middletown will participate in a showcase of Boy Scouting Saturday at Mounds Mall. The 1973 Sakima District Scoutacular will be staged in the vacant building in the north end of the mall. A total of 52 units, involving 650 Cub Scouts, 300 Boy Scouts, 50 Explorers and 300 adults will present the event. Packs will display Pinewood Derby races, ecology, crafts and hobbies, family fun and games.
March 3 — A comprehensive master plan for the Anderson park system, a first of its kind relating to parks, was presented Friday to the Madison County Council of Governments. The 35-page master plan, plus 16 pages of appendices, projects Anderson park development through the year 2000, setting down a 28-year plan for carrying out year-to-year priorities.
75 Years Ago — 1948
March 4– Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson, Anderson College’s great center, shattered his own Indiana collegiate scoring record in Elwood as he paced the Ravens to a one-sided 80-47 victory over Wilberforce State of Ohio. Wilson scored 34 points to bring his season total to 534 points, breaking the record of 515 he set last year. The victory was the 17th in 22 games for the Ravens, with one game remaining.
March 11 — Approximately 400 Madison County farmers attended the annual stockholders meeting of the Madison County Farm Bureau Co-Operative Association, conducted yesterday at the YMCA. Marvin J. Briggs, general manager of the Indiana Farm Bureau Co-Operative, was the principal speaker. He discussed the needs and functions of a farmer co-operative, saying it is an extension of the “off the farm” farmers’ business.
100 Years Ago — 1923
March 10 — Effective March 16 the wages of the employees of the Remy factory will be increased three cents per hour. The increase is for men and women, primarily in the shop department, who are on hourly pay rather than salary. The factory now employs 2,750 persons.
From the 1800s
March 21, 1896 — August Schrader, the celebrated divine healer, will arrive in Anderson this evening and remain for three or four days. Mr. Schrader will treat a few cases tonight. He will be at Sharp’s Hotel until Monday and will receive and administer to all who come. His services are free.
