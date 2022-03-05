25 Years Ago — 1997
March 2 — After finishing second in the 200 freestyle final in the IHSAA state swim meet, Anderson swimmer John Retrum focused on his main event. The defending 500 freestyle champion wasn’t just racing against the other seven finalists, he was shooting for the state record, held by former Anderson swimmer Todd Griner. Retrum accomplished his goal, winning the race and breaking the former record of 4:29:43 by .14 seconds.
March 2 — Six years ago, crack cocaine dealers and vagabonds loitered about Pinetree Village, an apartment complex on Anderson’s west side. Today, a new breed of tenants is moving into new luxury apartments. Four Winds Apartments, 2801 Raible Ave., is beginning to fill up its apartments, which range from one-bedroom units for $420 to three-bedroom apartments for $605.
50 Years Ago — 1972
March 2 — Some 75 law enforcement officers from throughout the state will visit Anderson next week, Police Chief Paddy Jamerson said Wednesday. Jamerson stated, “Anderson had been selected to host a statewide seminar on civil disorders.” The presentation is aimed at the police administrator rather than the operations officer, he noted.
March 19 — Basketball season ended one game earlier than Madison Heights wanted in Bloomington Saturday afternoon as the Pirates succumbed to powerful Gary West, 75-67, in their semi-state match up. The Cougars simply had too much size and basketball instinct for the Bucs, who battled gamely back from a 22-point third quarter deficit for the final eight-point margin at the finish. It was the Pirates first appearance in the state Final Four in the 15-year history of the school.
100 Years Ago — 1922
March 16 — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra, two score of local musicians, made its first appearance last evening in a concert at the Grand opera house and appreciation of fine talent was generously expressed by a large audience. E.O. Igelman organized the orchestra, and he is the conductor. There was excellent balance and tonal qualities in all of the orchestral pieces.
March 22 — Two hundred ex-service men attended a meeting last night in the American Legion hall. It was one of the most successful ever held in the hall and it was the second of a series of open meetings held under the auspices of George Hockett post of the American Legion. Rev. Cyr, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic church, spoke on the life and missions of St. Patrick.
From the 1800sMarch 5, 1897 — W.H. Donner, manager of the National tin plate works in North Anderson, has preparations well under way for the building of an equally large plant in one of the suburbs of Pittsburg. The plant will have six mills, the same as the North Anderson plant. The purpose is to mitigate the difficulties encountered in freight rates. Goods headed east will be manufactured in the Pittsburg mill, other orders will come from here.
March 5, 1897 — H.D. Harting had a horse stolen on September 15 last, and since then Detective Chappel has been on the lookout for the thief. He found him yesterday in jail at Marion. His name is John Bragdon, and after stealing the horse he was arrested for setting fire to a factory and is now awaiting trial. Bragdon made a full confession to Chappel.
— Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin
