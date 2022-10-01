25 Years Ago – 1997
October 1 – Joggers may soon have a quick route downtown from Mounds State Park. City and county officials are seeking federal money to cover the cost of extending the Indian Trails Riverwalk from Scatterfield Road to the park. City Planning and Madison County Council of Government officials applied for $1.7 million from the Indiana Department of Transportation. This is the third year the city has applied for the grant.
October 7 – Forest Hills Elementary School students know what 1 million looks like. Not $1 million, but 1 million aluminum can tabs. Actual 1,000,847 tabs. The project was started back in the 1993-94 school year by Judy Lawhon, who has since transferred to Valley Grove. The project was completed by fourth-grade teacher Wayne Cox. The fund-raising drive for the Ronald McDonald House made Forest Hills about the 26th member of the Million Club Program for the charity organization.
50 Years Ago – 1972
October 6 – Charles B. Salyer, 78, E. Ninth St., a practicing attorney for almost 50 years, died Thursday at Community Hospital after a six-month illness. The first elected city judge in Anderson, he served from 1926-1930 during the Dr. Frances Williams administration. He also bought the old Killbuck Amusement Park and developed that area on Killbuck Creek into what is known as Salyer’s Golden Acres.
October 8 – Alan Johnson and Brad Hunt, 1972 graduates of Anderson High School, drove to victory at Detroit, Mich., Saturday in the fourth annual Exploring Grand National Safe-Driving Rally. Hunt and Johnson, both members of Sea Explorer Ship 322, sponsored by the U.S. Naval Reserve, managed a one-point win over a team from Boston, Mass. This was the first National title for a team from this Explorer area.
100 Years Ago – 1922
October 12 – Licenses to operate jitney busses under the new ordinance were yesterday issued by City Controller Jones to several operators. The controller was reluctant to issue the licenses until a telegram was received from a bonding company indicating issuance of $2,500 indemnity bonds. The license fee under the new ordinance is $25 per year for the size automobiles used for jitney busses.
October 13 – Enrollment in night school courses which started Monday evening numbers about 1,000 men and women, Vocational Director H.W. Roberts said last night. There is tremendous demand for the free evening instruction this year and waiting lists have been established for almost every course. Seventy-five persons desire to take typewriting and there are facilities for handling only forty-eight, this being one of many similar instances.
From the 1800s
October 7, 1881 – For people who live in the city, the cost of living will be greatly enhanced this fall and winter. Flour is $4 per 100 pounds; potatoes, $1.25 per bushel; apples, $1 per bushel, and all kinds of canned fruits are scarce and very high.
October 7, 1881 – Mr. W.M. Hengy, of Anderson, took first premium for general purpose three year old stallions at the Indiana State Fair with his bay colt “Fine Fellow,” and right royally did he deserve it. He is a bright bay, very nearly sixteen hands high, white hind feet and star in forehead, very stylish and rangy, with superb trotting action.
