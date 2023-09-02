25 Years Ago — 1998
Sept. 18 — Special Prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp confirmed Thursday that three more target subpoenas have been filed in a Madison County grand jury investigation focusing on the Chesterfield Police Department. Leerkamp, the Hamilton County prosecutor, will present evidence gathered by Indiana State Police and the FBI to a grand jury in Madison Circuit Court next week. State police and the FBI have been investigating whether money was extorted from people arrested in Chesterfield.
Sept. 30 — After months of waiting and uncertainty, General Motors Corp. said that it will sell its lighting business, including a 2,800-employee Anderson plant, by Nov. 1. The announcement Tuesday means that Guide Corp., a new company formed by New York investment firm Palladium Equity Partners, will take possession of plants in Anderson, Ind., and Monroe, La. The new company will be based in Anderson.
50 Years Ago — 1973
Sept. 5 — Work is nearing completion on the Elmo Funk Memorial Park located on Historic Eighth Street, according to William McCarty, city parks director. A brick gazebo with a shake shingle will be the focal point of the small park made possible by a donation of the land by businessman Thomas C. Funk in memory of his father.
Sept. 8 — More than 1,400 Madison County veterans of service in the armed forces during the Vietnam war have filed applications for the Vietnam bonus to be paid to qualifying veterans by the State of Indiana. County veterans service officer Eugene Fields reported Friday most eligible veterans of the county area have filed application, however he plans one more public session Sept. 24 at UAW Local 662 hall on the Ind. 109 bypass to give any remaining veterans a chance to file.
75 Years Ago — 1948
Sept. 1 — Finishing touches are being put on a new residence for student nurses recently purchased by St. John’s Hickey Memorial Hospital. The house was needed to provide for the unprecedented increase in the student body expected Sept. 7 when a new class of nurses will begin studies. The seven-room house on Jackson St. will provide housing for eleven student nurses.
Sept. 8 — James Reed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Reed of Anderson, was the highest scoring individual judge in the Indiana State Fair livestock judging contest Saturday, Assistant County Agent Harold R. Berry announced yesterday. Reed will receive a $150 cash scholarship, a gold medal, and a $30 fee exemption for each semester he is enrolled in the school of agriculture at Purdue University.
100 Years Ago — 1923Sept. 5 — The Salvation Army has paid the purchase price of $9,500 for the building it occupies at 936 Main Street, and has received a deed for the property. The Salvation Army took over the building a year ago with a down payment of $500. The Anderson Lodge of Elks organized a movement to raise the balance of the purchase price.
From the 1800sSept. 12, 1892 — Sam Breece is in trouble. J.G. Brown, chief engineer of the red mill, is causing Breece to be arrested on a charge of assault and battery and criminal carelessness. On the 11th of last May, Breece accidentally shot Mrs. Brown in the arm. Agreed to pay her doctor’s bill of $10. Has not paid it, hence the charge as filed against Breece by Mrs. Brown’s husband.
