25 Years Ago — 1997
Sept. 1 — The Indiana Koi Club, part of a national chain, was formed last month for people enthusiastic about the colorful exotic fish. They are holding a premier event, a tour of several private water gardens featuring koi in the Anderson and Pendleton area on Sept. 14. “I think the people in this country are appreciating their back yards more and more,” says the club’s president, Dr. Kenneth Lau, who has been raising his own koi for three years now. “It’s a very good stress reliever.”
Sept. 3 — The Community Justice Center is hoping Nichol Avenue businesses will be ripe with employment opportunities for residents of the new Women’s Work Release Center. The 2301 Nichol Ave. building will open its doors Thursday, said Margaret Dodd, CJC executive director. Two women will immediately move into the first work release facility for women in Madison County. “This just a pilot project,” Dodd said. “It depends on funds and referrals.”
50 Years Ago — 1972
Sept. 1 — The Indiana State Horseshoe Tourney will be held this weekend at the Fairview Park courts. The headliners will be here Monday for men’s top class competition. Among those who will be pitching are perennial champion Curt Day, his son Paul Day, young Mark Seibold and Chet Reel.
Sept 5 — Some 15 pounds of marijuana reportedly worth about $4,400 in “street value” were confiscated in an Anderson police narcotics raid on Jackson Street, police said. Chief narcotics officer Leo Adams said a 27-year-old Anderson man and his 20-year-old girlfriend face a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana. Adams said police had been watching the residence for several weeks before search warrants were obtained.
100 Years Ago — 1922
Sept. 2 — A timely discovery of a fire in the paper warehouse at the Beaver Board factory, First and Delaware streets, probably saved the entire plant from destruction. The flames had reached one wall of the building and were gaining headway when discovered. Headquarters and hose company no. 4 responded and soon had the blaze under control but thousands of gallons of water were thrown on the smoldering paper. Between seventy-five and 100 bales of mixed paper were ruined.
Sept. 5 — The annual institutes of Madison County teachers of public schools opened Monday at the Central Christian church with 255 teachers registered. Jefferson C. House, county superintendent, presided. S.C. Schumaker, of the department of biology in the State Normal School at West Chester, Pa., was a featured speaker. He had an interesting discussion on “Needless Fears” in connection with reptilian life.
From the 1800s
Sept. 8, 1896 — The second annual celebration of Labor Day, by organized labor in Indiana, was held in Anderson yesterday, and was a conspicuous success. There were about five thousand visitors to the city. Special trains arrived from Elwood, Alexandria, Muncie and Indianapolis, carrying more than two thousand on board to the festivities.
Sept. 15, 1896 — Joseph Dickey, an old soldier and a familiar character about town, has been given a pension of $10 per month, and $453 in arrears. Dickey is a worthless fellow, a good deal in his cups, and his comrades have taken him in hand in order that the money bestowed upon him for his patriotic services in the Union army not be squandered. M.J. Costello accepted responsibility as guardian for Dickey.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin