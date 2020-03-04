ANDERSON — The Anderson Young Ballet Theatre will present the quirky story of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend at the Historic Paramount Theatre.
Pendleton senior Melanie Maxwell will portray Alice. Lapel senior Jordyn Friend will take on the role of the Queen of Hearts. Alexandria senior Lauren Owen is set to play the Mad Hatter, while Lapel junior Faith Brown will perform as the White Rabbit.
Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 and $20 and can be purchased at andersonparamount.org.
