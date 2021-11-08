INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will debut the country music-filled “Honky Tonk Angels,” the Jimmy Buffet-inspired “Escape to Margaritaville” and “Kinky Boots” with songs by Cyndi Lauper at its venue for its 2022 season.
The season’s shows and dates are:
- “Shear Madness,” Dec. 28, 2021, through Feb. 5, 2022
- “Kinky Boots,” Feb. 10 through March 27
- “Hello, Dolly!” March 31 through May 15
- Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” May 19 through July 10
- “Honky Tonk Angels” July 14 through Aug. 14
- “Escape to Margaritaville,” Aug. 18 through Oct. 2
- “The Addams Family,” Oct. 6 through Nov. 20
- “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Nov. 25 through Dec. 23
Of the debuts, “Kinky Boots” is based on true events, telling the story of two people who believe they have nothing in common. It features 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and has won the best musical Tony, Grammy and London’s Olivier Award. The show is rated PG-13 with some adult content.
“Honky Tonk Angels” features 30 classic country tunes by stars including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and Tammy Wynette. Three women from varied backgrounds follow their honky tonk dreams to Nashville. The show is rated PG.
Parrotheads might be drawn to “Escape to Margaritaville,” featuring both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics. A part-time bartender/singer falls for a career-minded tourist in this musical comedy rated PG.
Tickets for all 2022 shows are on sale at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317-872-9664. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include dinner buffet, full fruit and salad bar, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Beef & Boards, 9301 Michigan Road, will be entering its 49th season of live entertainment.
