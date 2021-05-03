INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present its first production since August 2020 as it reopens Tuesday with "Smoke on the Mountain."
"Smoke on the Mountain" will run through June 20. It's the first indoor production in the Midwest to have its COVID-19 safety protocols approved by Actors Equity Association.
Audiences will be limited to 250 people, and all parties will be social distanced.
Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking at a table.
The theater's traditional buffet has been suspended for this show. Plated meals will be served.
Tickets range from $50 to $75 and are available online at beefandboards.com or through the box office at 317-872-9664.
