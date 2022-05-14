INDIANAPOLIS — The Broadway in Indianapolis series will offer three Indianapolis premieres and a two-week return of “Hamilton” among other musicals slated for its 2022-2023 season. A six-show season package went on sale Saturday.
The three premieres are “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations” and “Anastasia;” the latter show was canceled in Indianapolis in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Rounding out the series are return engagements of “Hairspray,” “Les Misérables" and two weeks of “Hamilton.”
“Hamilton” is the season option so renewing subscribers can buy the six show package or opt out for a five show package without “Hamilton.” The six shows are included in a season package for new subscribers. The shows also have casts representing multiple cultures and common themes.
“Broadway is very cognizant, behind the scenes and on the stage, that we need to work on diversity. And I think it’s playing out,” Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis said.
Broecker is a member of the Broadway League and a Tony Award voter. She was in New York City last week to see new Broadway shows. Based in Louisville, she oversees touring productions in Louisville, Indianapolis and Kansas City.
“I was tickled to death in being able to get ‘Anastasia’ back on the schedule,” she said in an interview. “A priority is to return the engagements that we previously promised to do.”
After a pandemic-induced reshuffling and cancelling of musicals, bookings are close too being normal again, she said.
“Everybody is clamoring to get back in the theater so we’re booking just as we used to in terms of volume. It’s been a lot of dominoes but Indianapolis is always situated in such a good spot because our shows can only travel so far after closing on a Sunday night and opening on a Tuesday.”
That puts Indianapolis in an admirable position where westward- and eastward-bound productions can stop.
For example, one touring production of the musical “Mean Girls” played in Kansas City in early March before passing through Indianapolis at the end of March and then to Washington DC in early April.
And Indianapolis also has two major theatrical venues - Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall — that can be used should one or the other already have bookings.
Season tickets may be ordered online 24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com. Patrons may call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at (800) 793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $26 to $758 depending on seat location.
Group reservations of 10 or more are accepted for all shows except Hamilton. Show information and reservations may be made by visiting https://indianapolis.broadway.com/groups/ or by calling (317) 632-5183.
Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4 to 6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.
A schedule of shows and a brief synopsis follows:
“Anastasia,” Oct. 18-23, 2022 at Old National Centre. Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally in which main character Anya sets on a journey to find her home and family with the aid of a conman and ex-aristocrat. The scenes move from the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s.
“Disney’s Aladdin,” November 15-20, 2022, Clowes Memorial Hall. Featuring song favorites from the movie, the theater production mixes magic and comedy to bring out the spectacle.
“Hairspray,” Feb. 21-26, 2023, Old National Centre. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy features 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance on TV’s most popular show.
“Les Misérables,” March 14-19, 2023, Clowes Memorial Hall. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, this Tony winner is set against the backdrop of 19th century France in an epic survival of the human spirit. The score includes “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.”
The season option “Hamilton,” April 26-May 7, 2023, Old National Centre. Hip-hop, jazz and R&B are blended into the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner that tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.
“Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” June 6-11, 2023, Clowes Memorial Hall. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, the musical follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they created 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.