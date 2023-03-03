INDIANAPOLIS — Four premieres and the return of a local favorite musical are part of the Broadway in Indianapolis 2023-2024 season which has been announced.
The season will open in November with a two-week engagement of Disney’s “Frozen.” It will be followed by Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Returning for the first time since 2011, “Mamma Mia!” will take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall and is followed by the Tony and Grammy-award winning Best Musical, “Hadestown” which combines two mythic tales in a journey to the underworld.
The series concludes with the queen of rock and roll, “TINA — The Tina Turner Musical.”
Season tickets are available through 800-793-7469 or www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com. Individual tickets typically go on sale four to six weeks prior to the opening of a show.
Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to introduce four new shows direct from Broadway to audiences right here in Indianapolis,” said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis in a release.
“With such an eclectic mixture of powerful drama, incredible music, and dynamic story-telling as only Broadway can deliver, the 23-24 season truly has something for everyone,” Broecker said.