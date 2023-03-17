INDIANAPOLIS — Without passion and grandeur, the Tony-winning musical “Les Miserables” could seem like an over-the-top Rolling Stones rock concert.
There’s street fighting men, honky-tonk women and a “suicide right on stage,” to paraphrase a Stones song.
Having seen the three-hour musical five times now (maybe six), the better productions offer that mix of spectacle and emotional intensity. The current offering, which runs through Sunday at Clowes Memorial Hall, has a heaping amount of those traits. And I guess I’m often surprised at the number of people who haven’t experienced “Les Miz.”
First staged in France in 1980, the version we now see developed in London in 1985, hitting Broadway in 1987. But one’s first viewing is always the most memorable; mine was at Indiana University in 1989.
This version has dark sets underscoring the tragedy before us.
The musical follows French convict Jean Valjean, who is released after serving 19 years in early 1800s French prison. He disappears to become a mayor and factory owner.
Along the way we meet stalwart police inspector Javert, who is convinced Valjean has broken parole. Valjean raises a young girl, Cosette, whose mother, Fantine, dies from illness. As we move forward, a group of student revolutionaries plot the 1832 Paris Uprising. P.S. Cosette falls for one of the students.
Justice is miscarried all over the place. But few fans come to “Les Miz” seeking moral balance in the universe. Come for the spectacle.
At Tuesday’s opening night, the critical everyman role of Jean Valjean was admirably performed by understudy Randy Jeter. This season is the first time he’s taken on the role. I don’t recall ever hearing a singer so comfortable, calm and peaceful with the prayer, “Bring Him Home.”
Valjean’s nemesis, Javert, has to be assertive and Preston Truman Boyd, who performed in the first national tour of “Young Frankenstein” as the monster, is visually and vocally commanding when singing both “Stars” and the lyrical wrestling match of “Soliloquy.”
A pleasant find is Gregory Lee Rodriguez as surviving revolutionary Marius. With Rodriguez, every motion expresses emotion. In addition to his impassioned ode to fallen friends, “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” Rodriguez’s vocal melds well with Christine Heesun Hwang as Eponine.
In an all-singing musical, the orchestra is compelling. I wouldn’t want to sit near the snare drum and its call to arms, and there are times when one of the female leads has to belt out her lyrics in order to be heard.
Some come to “Les Miserables” because they love the songs; some are making it just for first time. But everyone comes for the spectacle and this production has the grandeur we’ve come to expect.