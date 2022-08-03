ANDERSON — Jim Breuer doesn’t follow the conventional mold when it comes to his stand-up comedy routine. His show is a family adventure and isn’t the usual format where the comedian says the same thing in every show.
On Friday, Breuer will bring his unique brand of comedy to the Paramount Theatre and Ballroom in Anderson to kick off his Freedom of Laughter Tour.
He plans to start his show with off-the-cuff improvisation and then use the material he has prepared, but ultimately will follow the energy of the crowd. Breuer’s material is inspired by life in general and the ridiculousness of it.
“Whether it’s current events or hard situations in life, I have no problem tackling that and exploiting it and finding a funny angle or a healing angle on the subject,” Breuer said. “I like leaving the crowd going, ‘Wow. I don’t feel crazy anymore.’”{
When performing in smaller towns like Anderson, Breuer feels that the crowd is much more appreciative. The energy is higher because they don’t get to see performances like this as much. Big city crowds are used to it, but smaller towns laugh harder.
“I don’t like getting regular laughs. I like, ‘You can’t breathe and you’re gonna have a headache tomorrow, but it’s gonna be the best headache you’ve ever had,’” Breuer said. “I love hearing someone laugh so hard, because I know that’s coming from somewhere else. Especially the last two years people don’t laugh hysterically and that’s the greatest feeling in the world to know that you can exercise that out of them.”
While a lot of people were more familiar with his “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”) career after first leaving the show in the late 90’s, Breuer said he chooses to avoid utilizing any of that material in his stand-up comedy shows. He feels he didn’t thrive with sketch comedy.
Those who come to see Breuer to see anything from SNL will be disappointed, but he said the show is so big and powerful that people will forget they came with that intention.
“The last five specials, zero to do with SNL. So the difference between any type of written thing for you, I’m in control, and when I’m in control of my destiny, I have no problem failing, and I know how to deliver it. When I’m in someone else’s control. It’s just like having a job,” Breuer said. “It’s just being in control of everything that you’re putting out there. There’s no better feeling in the world. And stand-up does that for me.”
As his tour begins, Breuer said he is looking forward to getting on stage and performing, putting all sides of himself out there.
“As long as people are waiting to laugh, I’m going to do it till the day I’m dead. I don’t really have any other goals,” Breuer said. “I don’t want vanity. I don’t need to be a star. I’m very happy where I’m at in life. Family, morals, friends, faith. I’ve got everything I need.”