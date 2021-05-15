I had lost interest in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after the dismal 2020 induction of Whitney Houston, who probably never even spoke the word “rock,” into its annual class.
Same with Depeche Mode inducted last year. (I give credit to the electronic music band’s “Personal Jesus,” but from my Midwestern perch, they are a one-hit wonder).
And speaking of few-hit wonders, how about the past nominations of Rufus, The Spinners, Thin Lizzy, and the J. Geils Band? C’mon. Really? And inductee Janet Jackson in 2019, the prime example of a “broken record.”
By the way, I do need Los Lobos inducted as the ultimate and essential representation of the American rock band.
But the Hall of Fame got it right this year.
On Oct. 30, the Hall of Fame is to induct Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.
Is there a more perfect list? And isn’t it about time?
Tina Turner got into the Hall in 1991 with Ike. But she has long deserved recognition on her own.
Dave Grohl got in previously as the drummer with the well-deserving Nirvana in 2014. Now, Grohl gets to show he is the ultimate spokesman of rock with his Foo Fighters. He has saved rock so many times with his love of music, his social projects and his documentary films, “Sound City” and “Sonic Highways.” Heck, even miners trapped in Australia asked that an iPod with a Foo Fighters album be sent their way.
The Go-Go’s made three classic New Wave albums with smash hits that define “summer.” If they can stay together through Oct. 30, they’ll be well rewarded.
Jay-Z is indeed an innovator (though a little too much of entrepreneur for me) if only for “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint.” Granted it’s not for all, but I still like the power of the racial profiling threat in “99 Problems,” and please note his “If you don’t like my lyrics, you can fast-forward.”
And Todd Rundgren. I have a friend who thinks “I Saw the Light” is the best song ever. I told him to stop living in 1972. I introduced him to the attention-deficit classic, “A Wizard, A True Star,” which is a brilliant mix of styles and personality. And I loaned him the keen “Global” to show that Rundgren is still making a difference.
Well, look, what I’m saying is, the folks with that pyramid-shaped wonder along Lake Erie got it right and has fired up my interest. I just may have to visit there again and thank them.
