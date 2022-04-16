ALEXANDRIA — “Little Women” is a timeless classic, and director Stacie Bower has long-awaited it’s arrival on The Commons stage.
Archer Archuleta chose to return to theatre after a long hiatus and star in the upcoming production that brings Louisa May Alcott’s novel to life.
“Three years ago, I quit theatre forever, never to pick up a script again, but ‘Little Women’ has truly given me a chance to turn over a new leaf,” admits Archuleta. Her audition impressed Bower so much so that she cast Archuleta in the lead role of the outspoken, flamboyant, and strong-willed Jo March.
According to Archuleta, before this show, she never had more than 50 lines in a show. She had to meet the challenge of memorizing more than 400 lines for “Little Women.”
Jo’s childhood counterpart, Laurie, is played by Kameron Bowen.
Bowen described “Little Women” as “a very encapsulating, funny, romantic and somber story that keeps you enthralled the whole time.”
Micah Ladson plays the sensible and practical eldest sister, Meg March. While reflecting on the play’s message, Micah discovered appreciation for “the importance and significance of everyday life.” Micah admits to sharing a similar journey with Meg, a personal journey of healing and acceptance of self. In real life, Micah is the eldest sister of five younger siblings, so she can relate to being the oldest sibling in the family and trying to perform as Meg does.
Meg’s romantic interest, John Brooke, is played by Commons newcomer Jacob Bradford.
“I was in a place where I was ready to continue acting but wanted to try something new,” Bradford said. “I have met and fallen in love with this group of people.”
Brian Shetterly oversees costumes, designed the set and is the stage manager. After auditions, it was discovered that the show was lacking a Mr. Laurence, Shetterly stepped into the role.
“It’s been a challenge taking on both backstage duties and an onstage role. I had no intention of acting in the show, but you do what is needed and asked of you.”
The performance dates are April 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee on April 24 at 3:30 p.m. There will be limited seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (765) 639-3282. The theatre is located at 204 W Church Street, Alexandria, IN 46001.
“This show is beautiful and heartwarming,” Archuleta said. “I am proud of this cast and what we have built together. I think that everyone would find some enjoyment in seeing it, no matter their age, background, or interests. Everyone is welcome at The Commons, and I hope to see you all very soon!”