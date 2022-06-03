ALEXANDRIA — Starting on June 16, the Commons Theatre will bring magic to life with its production of “Peter Pan Jr.”
Directed by Stacie Bower, Tamara Peachy and Brian Shetterly, the show has been in production since April and is based on the beloved Broadway musical.
Bower said this musical is sentimental for her because it was one of her children’s favorites when they were growing up. There is a magical element to the show, and she thought it would be fun for the students to perform. She enjoys watching the kids come to life on stage.
“I always get really excited when they come to life as a character, and seeing them perform on stage just makes my heart happy,” Bower said. “I don’t think it’s any different for this show than every show.”
This group of kids has been directed by Bower for the past four years and she has been able to watch them grow up.
“Every kid wants to be a pirate, it seems like, when they grow up,” Bower said. “And honestly, these kids are all excited about being pirates and Lost Boys and getting to dance. There’s a lot of dancing in this show. So just watching them enjoy it, I guess, would be my favorite part.”
Emma Howell plays Tiger Lily and enjoys playing this role because her personality is a combination of tough and very silly, creating a sort of quiet strength, and Howell does not have the opportunity to play characters like that often. Howell also does a lot of dancing in this show, something she has not had many opportunities to do in the past. She thinks the audience will enjoy the fun and silliness of this musical.
“They will enjoy the fun, the excitement, the joy that just comes from doing the show and being a part of the experience as an audience member,” Howell said. “It’s written in a way that you can tell it was supposed to be from the mindset of young children in 1800s London, and I haven’t done a show like that before where everyone’s just silly in the best way possible.”
Portraying the role of Wendy Darling is Emily Van Ness, who likes playing this character because Wendy is a sweet girl with a lot of bravery who acts as a mother figure to the other children in the musical. One of Van Ness’s favorite parts of the show is the song “Ugh-A-Wug,” which features the Lost Boys and the Brave Girls, because she loves dancing and the song’s choreography has a lot of hand movements that were fun to learn.
Van Ness is excited for the musical because she likes getting into costume and into character and generally loves performing in front of people.
“I like hanging out with friends and being able to act on stage. But especially with this theatre, I have a lot of friends here,” Van Ness said. “So it’s nice to be able to hang out and talk to them when I’m not on stage.”
Bower believes the musical is great for all ages; it’s a classic, it’s timeless and it’s well-loved. She thinks it has a special place in every generation’s heart and audiences will enjoy watching the kids perform.
“I do think it’s important to support our youth and support our community, and coming out and (coming) to see these shows really does mean a lot to our youth,” Bower said. “They’re putting their lot of time and effort and talent into performing and it’s so nice to see people enjoying it.”