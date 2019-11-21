ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will feature a children’s drama group, along with the preschool drama club, to produce "Jingle Bells Jury," a fun and amusing romp into the holiday season.
Written by Jay Moriarty, the play will showcase a courtroom scenario, in which the audience is also the jury. The play will be under the direction of The Commons Theatre’s Tracey Fisher and Stacie Bower.
The story takes place in the Candy Cane Courthouse, where young Jima Dandy is being tried for allegedly mocking the spirit of Christmas. Jima faces a cast of fun characters as she prepares to defend herself against the pressures of the witnesses and jury.
The production stars Leighton Shirley as Jima Dandy and Leigh Anne Jackson as the fun and feisty Judge Pfeffernuesse, who attempts to control a rowdy courthouse with her gavel throughout the show. The cast also includes characters such as the Three Wise Men, Mrs. Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Magic of Christmas, Snow, Roberta Eggnog and even Santa Clause.
The preschool drama club carolers will appear during the show, and holiday songs and dances will also be featured.
Performance dates are Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $3 for preschool-age audience members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.