ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre sweeps into the holiday season by taking its audience back in time for Tony Palermo’s thought-provoking and family friendly adaptation of "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," directed by The Commons Theatre’s Stacie Bower.
This adaptation is designed as a live theatre crowd-pleaser, with the pizazz and delight of golden-era live radio shows.
"It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" delves into the life of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man whom has become so downtrodden that he questions his existence and purpose in the world. It takes the help of a loveable angel, Clarence, to show George what life would look like if he had not been born. That finally encourages George to have a change of heart and understand the true spirit of the holidays.
The play is based on the holiday classic movie, "It’s a Wonderful Life," but with a very clever twist — the story is staged as a live 1940s radio broadcast. Actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are done through foley artists. Commercials in the 1940s radio-style will be performed by the cast to support the local business sponsors of the show.
The play features a young cast, middle school-age older. In his acting debut, Micah Bower will portray George Bailey, and Clarence will be brought to life by Alex Powers.
Performance dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $3 for preschool-age audience members.
