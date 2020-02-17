ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will present the youth version of the classic musical, "The Music Man," with performances Thursday through Sunday.
Directed by Tommy Thomas and choreographed by Jackie Sowinski, "Music Man Jr." features beloved songs "Goodnight My Someone," "Ya Got Trouble," "Gary, Indiana," and "Till There Was You."
In the comedy based on the Tony Award-winning musical, the women wear large floral hats and the gentlemen are dressed in fine clothes, transporting the audience into a stubborn community in Iowa in 1912. Fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill cons the people of River City into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys band he vows to organize. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled by Marian, whose belief in him might help him succeed in spite of himself.
Tyler McCorkle plays Harold Hill. McCorkle admits he likes Hill’s “blunt attitude and courage to say anything he wants, even if it’s pointless or just a plain old lie.”
Lilly Thomas plays Marian Paroo. Finding the potential in Hill, Marian empowers him to become someone far more principled.
Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the matinee is at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $3 for preschool. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Commons Theatre at 765-639-3282.
