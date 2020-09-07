ALEXANDRIA — Laughter, tears, big hair and ‘80s flair take the stage this weekend as The Commons Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias.”
Under the direction of Brian Shetterly, the classic play is set a Truvy’s Beauty Shop and features six women as they navigate through life in the South.
The cast includes Chelsea Jackman as Shelby, Stacie Bower as M’Lynn, Devin Powers as Annelle, Tamara Peachy as Ouiser, Jackie Jones-Sowinski as Truvy and Judy Pochard as Clariee.
Inspired by the classic film, the Commons cast and Shetterly have put their own spin on the tale to make the show and characters fresh and new.
The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Because of COVID-19-related restrictions, there will be limited seating and no tickets will be available at the door. Tickets much be purchased over the phone at 765-639-3282. The theater is at 204 W. Church St., Alexandria.
For more information on Commons Theatre, visit thecommonstheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.