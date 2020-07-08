ALEXANDRIA — It has been an unprecedented school year for area youths, and the Commons Theatre wanted to give them an opportunity to socialize and create together during their summer.
Directors Brian Shetterly and Tamara Peachy stumbled upon a play titled “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” and immediately saw great potential in the premise. Carol Danes, played by Rachael Shaver, is an idealistic new director who is given the task of finding two teenage leads to star in the upcoming production of “Romeo and Juliet.” Unfortunately, the community theater is facing financial ruin. Under immense pressure, Carol Danes must suffer through one bad audition after the other. Helping her is a sarcastic assistant named Roger, who is played by Bryce Alex-Adams.
“Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” is chock-full of wacky characters and is guaranteed to make the audience laugh, a Commons Theatre representative said in a press release.
“We knew this would be a great play for our teenagers because it would force them outside their comfort zones. Young actors must learn how to overcome their insecurities and trust their impulses. This play gives them plenty of material to exercise that bravery,” Peachy said.
While casting, the directors thought it necessary to give everyone multiple roles. That way the actors could learn how to differentiate between characters. They were directed to change the pitch of their voice or change the way they walked.
Shetterly said, “The best part is seeing when the click happens; that moment their character is realized. With some it takes work, others get it right away. But together we get there.”
Enough teenagers auditioned that the directors added five more roles into the script. According to the press release, the original playwright, Ian McWethy, said he was “A-okay with any changes or additions ... be they for practical reasons or creative.” Both directors agreed to change the ending as well, so if you have already watched or read this play, it will look significantly different.
The directors and the cast members recognize the importance of community during these difficult times. Community theater can be a healing balm for the stresses of day. This play in particular will give everyone the chance to escape the negativity and find something to make them chuckle.
The performances are scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a 3:30 p.m. matinee Sunday at the Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating. No one will be able to get tickets at the door; tickets must be purchased by calling 765-639-3282. Ticket cost is adult $10, student $7, and preschool $3.
