ANDERSON — Four aspiring musicians and a dream were all it took to get the Madison County Community Orchestra off the ground.
Despite being a music major at Olivet Nazarene University, Jodi Hull had never picked up a stringed instrument but always wanted to. At age 50, she purchased a violin but couldn’t stay motivated. Then she joined the community orchestra.
“There’s something about playing together, about making music together,” she explained. “That is just the amount of accountability that I needed to practice throughout the week.
“It’s a very safe place. We’re just very kind to each other. We laugh and have fun.”
What started out with four musicians has grown to about 25, according to Mike Snyder, the orchestra’s director. Meetings are typically once a week during the fall and spring semesters (August through May) and twice a month during the summer.
Each meeting takes place in Fine Arts 102 in the music building next to York Performance Hall on the campus of Anderson University. The membership fee is $10 per week.
Not having an instrument doesn’t have to be a barrier to attending, Snyder said.
Jeff Ehrlich, an orchestra member, refurbishes and sells instruments at affordable prices. For about $75, someone could purchase a refurbished violin, he said.
The orchestra hopes to collaborate with the community string academy, an instructional program for kids in fourth through sixth grade hosted by AU. Snyder hopes the adult orchestra and the community string academy will combine for a concert soon.
The community orchestra doesn’t demand perfection, only presence and willingness to learn, according to the orchestra director.
“He (Snyder) is about the nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” Hull said. “You walk in after a hard day. But you walk out with a lighter step, like the world’s a better place than when you walked in.”