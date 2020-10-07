MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts will celebrate the new season with workshops providing outlets for families to connect, for artists to grow in their craft, and for the community to collaborate in innovative ways.
Artists interested in breaking through their day-to-day style or looking to find inspiration for the next piece, can register for Learning from the Masters. Students will study famous artists throughout history then develop a piece inspired by their work. The teaching artists can work with any skill level. In person workshops at Cornerstone Center for the Arts include works of Max Ernst on Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Joan-Michel Basquait, Oct. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m.
For family events, the in person Adventure for a Day Series meets Oct. 10 and 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children will experience the arts through the lens of what it's like to be a pirate for a day (Oct. 10) and a zombie for a day (Oct. 17).
Painters who enjoy capturing nature can register for En Plein Air, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to noon. Teaching artist Shannon Mehaffey will lead participants through the process of traditional French outdoor painting style.
For actors high school ages and older, Cornerstone Center for the Arts partners with Zach Kononov, a professional touring actor. Virtual masterclasses include: Singing for the Actor, Oct. 11, 3 to 5 p.m., and Acting for the Camera, Oct. 25, 3 to 5 p.m. There is limited performance registration availability per session, but there is an unlimited amount of spaces for all ages to observe masterclass instruction and participate in the Q&A session.
For performers ages 18 and up, register for the in person costuming workshop, Burlesque: Behind the Curtain, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Work directly with Fabulous Funcie Femmes performer Stephanie Hutchison as she leads participants through Burlesque costume sewing techniques.
