ANDERSON — On Saturday, Jan. 28, Paramount Theatre will host its 15th annual Dancing Like The Stars benefit.
Sixteen area celebrities will pair with professional dance instructors to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophies. The event has raised more than $600,000 for the theater’s ongoing restoration and operation. There also will be an alumni number featuring past celebrity participants.
The dancing pairs practice their two-minute routines and also raise money to win the “People’s Choice” trophy, which goes to the couple bringing in the most money. Pairs also compete for the “Judges’ Choice” trophy for the best technicallyvexecuted routine.
Local celebrities include Richard Barker, Anderson, Anderson Preparatory Academy; Sarah Cooper, Yorktown, Ascension Medical Group; Garrett Curry, Carmel, Raygun Design; Mackenzie Gray, Anderson, Ascension of Anderson; Rebecca Hooker, Anderson, Paramount Theatre; Daionah Jordan, Anderson, Noble Transitions; and Laura Keith, Noblesville, Optumrx.
Also, Taffanie McGhee, Anderson, Indiana Department of Child Services; Caitlin McGuire, Lapel, Raymond James; Andrew Och, Anderson, APA; Montana Patterson, Pendleton, Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service; Amanda Shepherd, Alexandria, Community Hospital Anderson; and Natalie Shively, Anderson, Frankton Elementary.
Also, Don Steffy, Indianapolis, Indianapolis Ballet; Michael Stottlemyer, Anderson, APA; and Brandon Ward, Anderson, Wittkamper Insurance Group.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by The Directors. The event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20, $30 or $40, plus taxes and fees, and may be purchased online at www.andersonparamount.org or through the Paramount’s box office at 765-642-1234.
A “VIP” party for 300 will be from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Hardacre Ballroom for $20 per person. Open dancing, refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Tickets may be purchased through the box office or online.
The Paramount is at 1124 Meridian St.
You can learn about celebrities and their dance partners at www.dltsanderson.org, Twitter @DltsAnderson, and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/www.dancinglikethestarsanderson.org.
