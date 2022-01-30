ANDERSON — Esta Henderson remembers coming to the Paramount Theatre as a little girl to see a performance of “Bugs on Broadway” and being called up on stage to help draw the winning ticket in a raffle.
Saturday night, she returned to the stage and left as a winner herself.
Henderson and her instructor, Michael Fatyanov, claimed the mirror ball trophies as judges’ choice winners in the 14th Dancing Like The Stars competition at the Paramount.
“It feels unbelievable,” a beaming Henderson said after the winners were announced. “I’m shocked, but I’m very honored, and the whole process has been very humbling.”
Throughout its existence, Dancing Like The Stars has raised more than $720,000 for the continued restoration and operation of the historic downtown theater at 1124 Meridian Plaza. Saturday’s event marked a return to competition in front of a live audience after the competition went virtual last year due to the pandemic.
“Just (for the dancers) to have the crowd reaction when they’re dancing, that plays so much into the routines,” said event chairwoman Kristin Lennis. “It was great to have people in the theater again.”
Kyle Tidwell and her instructor, Ed Godby-Schwab, were declared the people’s choice winners, an award combining money raised with audience voting. Tidwell said hearing her name called was amazing, adding that for her, signing up for the competition was an ideal way to support the Paramount.
“It’s a historical landmark within Anderson,” Tidwell said. “It needs to be maintained, so what better way to do that than to have a competition like this?”
“It’s just a gorgeous theater,” Henderson added. “It has so much history, and I enjoy being a part of something that’s going to help sustain it.”
