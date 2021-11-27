ANDERSON — The twinkling of lights from dozens of decked-out Christmas trees reflected off large mirrors in the Paramount Theatre’s third-story ballroom as Laura Gosser and VaRae Blount chatted with several bidders granted an early opportunity to see their handiwork.
Gosser and Blount have been friends and co-workers for 45 years, and for the last six, they’ve annually donated time and talent to the lineup of evergreens that turn the ballroom into a winter wonderland.
“My mother and my grandmother both were really crafty,” Gosser said. “I think my craftiness started out with them because they did everything.”
As decorating became more of a hobby for her, she met Blount, a fellow hairdresser and craft lover, and the two started to collaborate on small projects for family and friends. Soon, the pair began decorating full houses together.
“I knew I liked it, and I knew she liked it,” Blount said. “So I got to thinking, let’s get together and do some creative work. That’s how we started doing trees.”
This year, as the Paramount’s annual Festival of Trees returns to an in-person holiday event – it was virtual last year due to the pandemic – three entries decorated by Gosser and Blount were up for auction. One, entitled “Plaid Tidings,” was decked out with felt plaid ornaments, ribbon and cheery snowman faces. Another, “Dinner at the Top Hat,” glittered with frosted baubles, black and white streamers and checkered gift boxes.
When they work together on a tree, the pair usually divides the project into sections, with Blount handling the top part of the tree and Gosser taking care of the bottom half. They normally act as eyes for each other as well, offering suggestions for placement, coloring or a specific type of ornament.
“She’ll stand on a ladder, and I’ll stand back here and she’ll go, what about this?” Gosser said. “She’ll tell me the same thing with my part. We’re like Frick and Frack with that.”
Their approach is appreciated by Festival of Tree organizers, who this year invited them to transform other parts of the theater, including the lobby area and hallways leading to the building’s main performance hall.
“Their style and ability to decorate is unparalleled,” said Bekah Snyder, who is co-chairing the Festival of Trees this year. “They find some of the most beautiful and unique decorations, but they are also just so talented the way they can quickly put together a tree is phenomenal.
“They love to decorate, so it’s very easy for them,” Snyder added. “They’re giving that gift to the Paramount to help us raise money, but they also love the Paramount, so they’re committed to it.”
Other tree decorators are getting their first taste of being part of the Paramount’s holiday tradition. Samantha Loyd of Anderson entered a movie-themed tree, complete with replica film reels, that she titled, “Lights, Camera, Action!” At home, she said with a smile, decorating her family tree is a considerably less intense undertaking.
“I don’t do anything like this, but that might change after this year,” she said. “I think honestly just coming up with a theme for it was the part that made it exciting.”
She admitted that a movie theme may not be the most creative idea, but given the venue, it clicked.
“I think it was just being in the Paramount Theatre. I thought ‘theater,’ and I know that’s not real original,” she said. “I just kind of started getting pieces together and threw it together. I think once I got those reels, that kind of brought everything together.”
