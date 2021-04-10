LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

First Brush of Spring

Where: New Harmony (Posey County)

When: April 14-17

Highlights: Art collectors and artists will converge on historic New Harmony for the 22nd annual Plein Air Paint Out, known locally as the “First Brush of Spring”. Each year, the Paint Out attracts more than 150 artists and hundreds of art enthusiasts to this historic southwestern Indiana town, where visitors can enjoy the Paint Out and other activities.

Online: hoosiersalon.org

