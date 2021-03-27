41st National Print Exhibition
Where: Fort Wayne (Allen County)
When: Through May 2
Highlights: Artlink Contemporary Gallery presents the 41st National Print Exhibition. Showcasing 60 contemporary U.S. printmakers, this exhibition includes a wide variety of printmaking mediums, including intaglio, lithography, relief, screenprint, monoprint, book art, digital print, cyanotype and printed stop-motion animation. This year’s exhibition was juried by Ruth Lingen, who has built a distinguished thirty-year career as a master printer and book artist. She has collaborated with over 80 celebrated artists and writers, including Jim Dine, Shepard Fairey, Robert Ryman and Kiki Smith.
Online: artlinkfw.org
