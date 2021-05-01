LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

500 Festival

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

When: May 5-30

Highlights: Celebrate the Indy 500 with events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and around downtown Indy during May. Over the past 60-plus years, the 500 Festival has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the nation. No other singular sporting event in the world has a legacy quite like the Indianapolis 500, and no other event has shaped and defined a city, a state and its residents as the Indy 500.

Online: 500festival.com

