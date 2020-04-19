LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Try this virtual trip while we’re hunkered down under COVID-19 restrictions:

Where: Brookeville (Franklin County)

Highlights: Part of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources #VirtualINStatePark campaign, the naturalist at Brookville Lake/Whitewater Memorial State Park will share a videon on Facebook on April 20 that will help you discover more information about animal adaptations, specifically river otter adaptations. You will find the video on the Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park Complex Facebook page. It will go live at 10 a.m. but be available on the page later as well.

Information: https://bit.ly/34JEVRC

 

Follow managing editor – digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

