Try this virtual trip while we’re hunkered down under COVID-19 restrictions:
Where: Brookeville (Franklin County)
Highlights: Part of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources #VirtualINStatePark campaign, the naturalist at Brookville Lake/Whitewater Memorial State Park will share a videon on Facebook on April 20 that will help you discover more information about animal adaptations, specifically river otter adaptations. You will find the video on the Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park Complex Facebook page. It will go live at 10 a.m. but be available on the page later as well.
Information: https://bit.ly/34JEVRC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.