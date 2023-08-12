LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

What: Lakefront Festival

Where: Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart (Lake County)

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Information: There will be a Kids Zone, craft vendors, food vendors, beer garden, bands, and more.

Website: www.cityofhobart.org/204/Lakefront-Festival

