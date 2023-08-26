What: Farmer’s Pike Festival
When: Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Gloryland Lighthouse Chapel, 1965 S. 850E, New Castle (Henry County)
Information: More than 400 spaces of antiques and collectibles. Clothing, all types of jewelry, and unique items. Food booths, games for all ages, entertainers singing gospel, bluegrass, and country. Greg Rhodes performs from 4 to 6 p.m. with Cook and Belle beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cost: Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free.