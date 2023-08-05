What: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
Where: 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (Allen County)
Information: The festival will host more than 200 tattoo artists exhibiting their work and competing in contests with 15 categories. It will also feature vendors ranging from oddities to clothing and makes of all kinds. Family-friendly event but must be 18 with valid ID to be tattooed. Pre-sale tickets available at fortwaynetattoo.com.