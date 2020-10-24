LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Beasley’s Orchard Fall Festivals

Where: Danville (Hendricks County)

When: Through Oct. 31

Highlights: Fall activities at Beasley’s Orchard are availabe every day through Oct. 31. Attractions include hayrides, a corn maze, barnyard bonanza and apple cannons. Each festival weekend has a unique them: Oct. 24-25 is Halloweekend and Oct. 30-31 is Halloween. Enjoy food, vendors, music, entertainment and more.

Online: beasleys-orchard.com

