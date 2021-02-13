Cagles Mill Lake
Where: Spencer (Owen County)
Highlights: In 1952, Cagles Mill Lake was built as Indiana’s first flood control reservoir, protecting the Eel and White river watersheds. Mill Creek feeds the 1,400-acre lake and is home to beautiful Cataract Falls. These falls resulted from two pre-glacial bedrock ridges buried beneath ancient lake sediments of the Illinoisan glacial period. The Aquatic Center, open during the summer, has a zero entrance pool, water bubblers and a tornado water slide. There are also shelters, a volleyball court and a playground. Other family fun opportunities include hiking trails, boat access to Cagles Mill Lake and a campground. Plan a picnic in the activities field, where you will find horseshoe pits, basketball courts and plenty of play areas for the kids.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2960.htm
