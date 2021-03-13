Celebrate SUE the Dino
Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)
When: Through July 25
Highlights: Stand face-to-face with SUE the Tyrannosaurus Rex, one of the world’s most famous dinosaurs. A cast of SUE, one of the largest, oldest and most complete T. rex fossils ever discovered, will make an appearance at Indy’s Children’s Museum, the world’s largest children’s museum. Among those most excited to greet SUE is the museum’s beloved Bucky, a teenage T. rex. A cast of Bucky will be on display near SUE making spring/summer 2021 a T. rex celebration.
Online: childrensmuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.