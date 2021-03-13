LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Celebrate SUE the Dino

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

When: Through July 25

Highlights: Stand face-to-face with SUE the Tyrannosaurus Rex, one of the world’s most famous dinosaurs. A cast of SUE, one of the largest, oldest and most complete T. rex fossils ever discovered, will make an appearance at Indy’s Children’s Museum, the world’s largest children’s museum. Among those most excited to greet SUE is the museum’s beloved Bucky, a teenage T. rex. A cast of Bucky will be on display near SUE making spring/summer 2021 a T. rex celebration.

Online: childrensmuseum.org

