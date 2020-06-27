Chain O’ Lakes State Park
Where: Albion (Noble County)
Highlights: This is lake country and a small boater’s paradise. Nine connecting lakes will be the center of your adventures at Chain O’Lakes. Paddle through the chain of serene kettle lakes, hike the 23 miles of forested trails, fish the electric-motors-only lakes, visit the park’s historic one-room Stanley Schoolhouse or explore the Nature Center. Other facilities available for visitors to enjoy include a campground, beach and picnic shelters.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2987.htm
