Charlestown State Park
Where: Charlestown (Clark County)
Highlights: Once a largely undeveloped portion of the huge Indiana Army Ammunition plant, Charlestown State Park is located in southern Indiana. The park is easily accessible, located 8 miles east of I-65 on Ind. 62. With scenic vistas of the Fourteenmile Creek valley and the Ohio River, with elevation changes of more than 200 feet, Charlestown has much to offer the visitor with its rugged hills and deep ravines. While hiking the rugged terrain, you will see Devonian fossil outcrops and areas of karst sinkhole topography. Bird watchers will enjoy the 72 species of birds, including bluebirds, black vultures and an occasional bald eagle.
Online: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2986.htm
