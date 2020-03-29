LOGO19 Destination Indiana.jpg

Try this virtual trip while we’re hunkered down under COVID-19 restrictions:

Where: Indianapolis (Marion County)

Highlights: Take a virtual tour of the exhibits at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. Each of the tours is a minute or less. You’ll also find DIY Science experiments, Facebook Live sessions with museum experts, Storytime with celebrities like former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Exercises with museum coaches and tips on curating your own collection.

Information: childrensmuseum.org

